New tech monitors recycling in St. Paul

Plastic bottles in trash bin with recycle sign, elevated view (Photo: Jeffrey Hamilton, (c) Jeffrey Hamilton)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - New recycling bins in St. Paul containing tracking chips are being used to monitor recycling.



Minnesota Public Radio News reports the electronic chips allow recycling equipment to scan and identify the cart by passing a detector nearby.

Kris Hageman, environmental coordinator for St. Paul Public Works, says the new technology will make it easier to ensure everyone in the city has a new bin.

Other cities have started using the chips to monitor compliance with recycling requirements.

While St. Paul mandates recycling it is not enforced.

Video monitors have also been added to St. Paul's new trucks to look over recycling bins as they're being emptied.

