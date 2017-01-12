Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by a police officer in Austin.
Police say Austin officers and Mower County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Austin Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say an officer shot and injured a man during the disturbance. He was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester where he died.
A police officer was also injured during the encounter, and treated at a clinic in Austin.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. It's the second officer-involved shooting in Austin in the past year.
