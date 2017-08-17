Clear the Shelters campaign this Saturday

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide effort where NBC stations are partnering with shelters to drop adoption fees for a day on Saturday, August 19. Last year, more than 50,000 pets found their forever homes! (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – It’s hard not to melt when playing with the puppies that Bonnie Harris was fostering for Pet Haven Animal Rescue when we caught up with them a few weeks ago.

Harris has been volunteering with the organization for about ten years, helping animals land a loving home.

“You see this family with this brand new dog that they just fall in love with right away. It's one of the best feelings in the world really,” Harris says.

Pet Haven, which was founded back in 1952, is one of three organizations taking part in this year’s Clear the Shelters Campaign.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide effort where NBC stations are partnering with shelters to drop adoption fees for a day on Saturday, August 19. Last year, more than 50,000 pets found their forever homes!

Crossroads Animal Shelter in Buffalo, MN set a personal record on the big day last year when they adopted more than 30 animals. Their previous record for a single day was eight.

“It was amazing, we had so much traffic. We had people that came from the Cities, we had people that came from the Dakotas, all over,” Crossroads President Jolene Coleman says.

Animal Ark in Hastings is also back for another year as they celebrate their 40th anniversary. 35 animals found a new home during the month around Clear the Shelters last year.

They take great pride in their work to rehab animals that need some extra TLC.

“The rehabilitation piece is a really big aspect of Animal Ark that not a lot of organizations take the time to really do and that's something that we really focus on here so we can have them be successful in their next home,” Animal Ark volunteer Lauren Erickson says.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to adopt a pet during Saturday’s Clear the Shelters campaign:

Pet Haven Animal Rescue

They’re holding an adoption event at PetCo. in Richfield.

PetCo. Address:

710 West 66th Street

Richfield, MN 55423

Hours: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Crossroads Animal Shelter

Address:

2800 10th Street SE

Buffalo, MN 55313

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Adoption rates: (50% off)

Dogs: $150

Cats: $75

Animal Ark

Address:

2600 Industrial Ct.

Hastings, MN 55033

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adoption rates: $50 off. Except for puppies and kittens



