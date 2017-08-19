SHARE: Help us 'Clear the Shelters' today and find forever homes for Arizona animals

Nicole Zymek at Home Fur Good for Clear the Shelters event on Sat. Aug. 19, 2017. (Photo: Emily Hopwood/12 News)

12 News is teaming up with Home ‘Fur’ Good, an animal shelter here in the Valley for "Clear the Shelters" this year.

Today, Home ‘Fur’ Good is offering the $20 off dog and puppy adoptions along with $10 off cat and kitten adoptions for Clear the Shelters, an NBC initiative to find homes for pets in shelters an rescues.

RELATED: How to change your Facebook profile picture to help 'Clear the Shelters'

Learn more about bringing a shelter pet into your home here.

Come to Home 'Fur' Good, anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, August 19 to take advantage of the discount. The shelter is located at 10220 N 32nd Street, Phoenix.

Our partners at Petco will also have ambassadors giving advice and kits to new owners as well. You can find a list of all shelters participating in "Clear the Shelters" and offering deals here: please view the map.

MAP: All shelters offering "Clear the Shelters" deals

You can help us spread the word - learn how to change your profile picture on Facebook to add our "Clear the Shelters" filter.

© 2017 KPNX-TV