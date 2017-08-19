SHARE: Help us 'Clear the Shelters' today and find forever homes for Arizona animals

12 News is teaming up with Home ‘Fur’ Good, an animal shelter here in the Valley for "Clear the Shelters" this year.
Today, Home ‘Fur’ Good is offering the $20 off dog and puppy adoptions along with $10 off cat and kitten adoptions for Clear the Shelters, an NBC initiative to find homes for pets in shelters an rescues.
Learn more about bringing a shelter pet into your home here.
Come to Home 'Fur' Good, anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, August 19 to take advantage of the discount. The shelter is located at 10220 N 32nd Street, Phoenix.
Our partners at Petco will also have ambassadors giving advice and kits to new owners as well. You can find a list of all shelters participating in "Clear the Shelters" and offering deals here: please view the map.
