KARE
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

SHARE: Help us 'Clear the Shelters' today and find forever homes for Arizona animals

Clear the Shelters

12 News , KPNX 5:22 PM. CDT August 19, 2017

12 News is teaming up with Home ‘Fur’ Good, an animal shelter here in the Valley for "Clear the Shelters" this year.

Today, Home ‘Fur’ Good is offering the $20 off dog and puppy adoptions along with $10 off cat and kitten adoptions for Clear the Shelters, an NBC initiative to find homes for pets in shelters an rescues.

RELATED: How to change your Facebook profile picture to help 'Clear the Shelters'

Learn more about bringing a shelter pet into your home here.

Come to Home 'Fur' Good, anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, August 19 to take advantage of the discount. The shelter is located at 10220 N 32nd Street, Phoenix. 

Our partners at Petco will also have ambassadors giving advice and kits to new owners as well. You can find a list of all shelters participating in "Clear the Shelters" and offering deals here: please view the map.

MAP: All shelters offering "Clear the Shelters" deals

You can help us spread the word - learn how to change your profile picture on Facebook to add our "Clear the Shelters" filter.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories