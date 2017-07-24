App hides texts from drivers until car comes to a stop

AT&T launched a smart phone app a few years ago that stops you from getting texts while driving. "The minute you hit going 15 miles an hour or faster, you no longer will receive text message notifications on your smart phone." http://kare11.tv/2txb5MA

KARE 10:18 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

