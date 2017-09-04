eyesUP: Distracted driving epidemic sparks State Fair panel

The Minnesota State Patrol is educating fairgoers about the dangers of distracted driving by showing a smashed van that was caught in the middle of a deadly crash. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn.- We know distracted driving is a problem but what are we doing about it? What can we as a society do about this growing epidemic? It's been an ongoing discussion at KARE 11 and we are hoping it's a discussion you continue to have at home.

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis sat down with a panel of experts on distracted driving for our #eyesUP day at the Minnesota State fair.

Alicia delivers a sincere Thank you to our panel:

Matt Logan: A father from Byron, Minnesota who now travels the state sharing his daughter Deej’s tragic story after she lost her life because she was writing a text message while behind the wheel.

Dr. Kaz Nelson: Vice-Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Minnesota. She discusses the teenage brain and why we do the things we do when behind the wheel.

Lt. Tiffani Nielson: Trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol who deals with distracted driving on a daily basis.

