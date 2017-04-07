eyesUP Distracted Driving special to air April 11

#eyesUP Campaign launches April 11, 2017.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Distracted driving is a danger that continues to grow in Minnesota. Almost 30 percent of Minnesota drivers were found to be distracted when behind the wheel according to the most recent Minnesota Distracted Driving Survey done by the State of Minnesota Department of Public Safety .

Alicia Lewis and the entire KARE 11 team is dedicated to bringing awareness to this issue while providing important resources and information that can change distracted driving behavior.

We are encouraging our viewers to keep their #eyesUP and on the road while driving. The #eyesUP campaign will kick off on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 with a live show from Chanhassen High School at 11:00 a.m. on KARE 11. The show will feature a moving presentation by Matt Logan, a father from southeastern Minnesota who lost his daughter, Deej in a distracted driving accident. Matt is dedicated to spreading the message to teenagers about the dangers of distracted driving.

The show will be available live on KARE 11, on kare11.com , and on KARE 11's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to join the conversation during the show using the #eyesUP on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. Let us know what questions you have or how this conversation impacts you.

After the live show, KARE 11 will continue the conversation in various segments that highlight the work of distracted driving advocates around the state and some of the important tools and resources that are being developed to change distracted driving behavior.

If you have a story idea you would like to share please send it to news@kare11.com.

