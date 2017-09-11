eyesUP: Study finds teen drivers are 'overconfident'

A recent study found many teens are overconfident when it comes to their skills behind the wheel, a situation that can lead to risky driving behaviors.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- With school back in session, it's a good time for parents to talk to their teens about safe driving habits.

A recent study found 50-percent of high school seniors are "overconfident" behind the wheel -- and think they're safe drivers. While it’s natural for teens to gain confidence behind the wheel, this age group is also more prone to push boundaries and engage in riskier behavior, such as distracted driving.

The study conducted by Liberty Mutual Insurance and SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) revealed that over 70% of high school seniors use a phone while driving and over 67% admit to using apps while behind the wheel.

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis spoke with Harvard psychiatry professor Dr. Gene Beresin who's also the senior advisor on psychiatry with "Students Against Destructive Decisions." He told me how parents play an important role when it comes to teen driving behavior.

