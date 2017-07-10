eyesUP: Top 3 apps for distraction-free driving

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- Driving a car isn't what it used to be. New technology makes it easy for us to make phone calls, write emails, send text messages and update our social media all while driving.

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis sat down with Kyle Opdahl from Cell Phone Repair who shares the top three apps for both parents and teens to drive distraction free.

TextNinja is an app for iPhone and Android that helps stop texting and driving. It uses positive incentives to change behavior. It also incorporates raising awareness as a core feature to solve the larger issue of distracted driving.

TrueMotion is a family-oriented driving app that gives you a complete picture of your family's driving safety. The apps tells you where your family members are and how they got there, with details on exactly how they drove including phone use, texting, aggressive driving, speeding, and more.

This app auto-detects driving and blocks phone use behind the wheel.

© 2017 KARE-TV