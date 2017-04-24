Family pleads 'Just Drive' after death of son at hands of distracted motorist

Phil Lavallee was a talented college athlete who was killed in 2013 by a distracted driver while on a training run.

MONTICELLO, Minn.- KARE 11's "EyesUp" campaign is all about making smarter decisions behind the wheel.

Throughout this campaign we have talked with too many families who have lost a loved one because of someone else's bad decision.

One family in Monticello has a mission of their own after losing their son, Phil LaVallee, to a distracted driver. All they are asking is for you to "Just Drive".

“Every time you talk about his story you relive that day and that's not easy to do,” said Phil’s mom Amy LaVallee.

Phil, on a running scholarship at South Dakota State, was home training to get even better, not knowing his mid-day run on County Road 19 would be his last.

“He was determined,” said Amy. “His dream was to go to the 2016 Olympics in Rio and run and I honestly think he would have done it.”

Phil was killed by a distracted driver on that run in 2013. He was only 19-years-old.

“We need it to become a stigma, that if you use your phone or you drive drowsy or you eat while you're driving that it's wrong, and it becomes socially unacceptable,” said Greg LaVallee

Phil's parents are making it their mission to put an end to distracted driving by bringing more awareness to this growing epidemic by reminding people to "Just Drive" with their second annual event in Monticello.

“It’s an attitude that somehow has to change and I think the only way for people to do that is to know the facts behind it and see what the effects are,” said Greg.

Phil's parents are encouraging everyone to be part of the solution.

You can join them for the 2nd annual Just Drive Day at the Monticello Middle School, Saturday April 29 from 9a.m. to 3p.m. It's a free community walk, jog, bike, or stroll, and they will be joined by KARE 11's Alicia Lewis. Everyone is asked to wear orange, which was Phil's favorite color.

