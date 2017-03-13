GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--KARE 11 has been a long time partners of the Susan G. Komen Twin Cities Race for the Cure and this year Alicia Lewis and the KARE 11 Sunrise Crew are inviting viewers to join their race team on Sunday, May 14 at Southdale Center in Edina.

Follow the steps blow to register for the KARE 11 Sunrise Crew team:

Click here to open up the registration portal. You will be taken to a page where you can select the race event you would like to participate in. Once you select your race and click continue you will be taken to a login page.



You will then be asked to create an account or login if you have registered for Race for the Cure in the past. Once you are logged in you will be taken to the race registration form.



Under the "Team information" section of the form you will want to click on the "Join a team" option. Type KARE 11 Sunrise Crew into the team name box or select KARE 11 Sunrise Crew from the list of teams provided.



Once the registration form is completed, click continue.

Once your team registration is processed the KARE 11 Sunrise Crew team captain will contact you with details regarding race packet pick up and other information.

Team Online Registration ends on May 2, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. If you aren't able to join the team at the race you can still participate by donating online. A donation to Susan G. Komen supports life saving research, prevention programs, treatment and patient support for the women and men living with breast cancer.

After registering for the race stay tuned to KARE 11 Sunrise and join the team as they prepare for race day!

© 2017 KARE-TV