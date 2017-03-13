Race for the Cure on Sunday, May 14

Susan G. Komen

EDINA, Minn.--Southdale Center is gearing up to host the 25th annual Susan G. Komen Twin Cities Race for the Cure. The event is Mother's Day, May 14, 2017.

Race for the Cure raises awareness and funds for breast cancer. Funds support finding a cure for the disease while also supporting services that serve both survivors and those battling breast cancer.

Events begin at 7:00 a.m. and will kick off with a health expo, refreshments and an aerobic workout for participants.

Registration for Race for the Cure events is now open and available online. Events include a 5K Women's and Men's Wheelchair Race, a 5K Women's & Men's Combined Run, a 1K Walk and a 5K Walk.

