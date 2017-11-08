Catching prostate cancer in time
"Prostate cancer is one of those problems that if you have symptoms, it's already too late to cure it," says Dr. Laurence O'Connor, urologist with HealthPartners. He says about 210,000 men are diagnosed every year. http://kare11.tv/2yIK8MC
KARE 4:15 PM. CST November 08, 2017
