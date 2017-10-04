Eye health as you age

Stock image: men's eye health. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - In this week's Real Men Wear Gowns, we're continuing our conversation about eye health.

They're our window to the world and start seeing some changes in our mid-40's.

“This is when your arm is no longer long enough to hold things far enough away. It's when you start having trouble seeing things up close,” says Park Nicollet ophthalmologist Dr. Jonathan Pribila.

Dr. Pribila says it's important to see your eye doctor regularly, especially after the age of 60, when diseases like glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataracts pop up. Cataracts is a disease that will affect all of us at some point in our lives.

“Cataracts are an opacification of the lens. So, that means the lens in your eye, which helps you to focus light on the back of your eye, becomes cloudy. So, unlike being a nice, clear window as it was when we were born, it becomes a dirty window,” Pribila says.

He says there's no way to prevent cataracts and that the only treatment is with surgery. But, he says taking care of your body will do good for your eyes, too.

“The best thing you can do is live a healthy lifestyle. Your eyes are really dependent on the blood vessels that bring blood and oxygen to your eyes,” he says. “The things you can do to keep your heart healthy are the exact same things you can do to keep your eyes healthy.”



