Fewer men have a doctor

Courtesy: HealthPartners

This content is sponsored by HealthPartners

It’s important for men and women to pay attention to their bodies and health. However, the stats show men aren’t taking their health as seriously. Men are 24 percent less likely to visit the doctor for regular check-ups than women. They’re also 22 percent more likely to neglect cholesterol tests. Larry Richmond, MD, has some practical, easy tips to help men stay healthy.

Continue reading

© 2017 KARE-TV