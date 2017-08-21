Five reasons you need a primary care doctor

This content is provided by HealthPartners

Even if you’re healthy, it’s important to have a primary care doctor. This doctor should know you and your medical history. Here are five reasons why finding a primary care doctor before you’re sick or injured can benefit you.

Reason #1: You’ll stay healthier

Patients who see a primary care doctor regularly are less likely to be hospitalized or have surgery. These patients get preventive care, including mammograms and colon cancer screenings. They’re also better at managing chronic conditions, like diabetes and high blood pressure. Preventive care helps catch things early and leads to better medical outcomes.

Reason #2: Save big money

