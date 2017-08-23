KARE
Men get depressed, too

Depression is a common mental illness that impacts 350 million people across the world. A main symptom of depression is that it keeps those it affects silent. Unfortunately, this plays into the stereotype that men should be tough and never complain. Emily Ross, a therapist at Park Nicollet, explains misconceptions about depression and how it affects men differently than women.

