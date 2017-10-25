Protecting your teeth while playing sports

The Fighter (Photo: Ivanko Brnjakovic)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - This week in our Real Men Wear Gowns campaign, we're talking about keeping your teeth safe.

If you play contact sports, that does boost the risk of injuring your teeth.

David Louis, dentist with Health Partners, says it's critical that you wear a mouth guard if you play contact sports, like hockey. Not only does it protect your teeth, but it also helps reduce the risk of a concussion.

If you do have one of your teeth knocked out while playing sports, here's what he recommends:

“The best thing you can do is put that tooth in milk and try and get to see a dentist within a half hour,” Louis says. “The milk medium preserves the cells on the root so that they don't die.”

Louis says that the prognosis for your tooth isn’t very good if you don’t get it to the dentist within a half hour.

