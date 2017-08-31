Real Men Wear Gowns encourages men to get medical exams

Man in hospital. Credit: Thinkstock Images

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Real Men Wear Gowns. That's the message that KARE 11 and our sponsor HealthPartners want men and their families to hear.

It's important for men to get preventative medical exams. Dr. Parker Eberwein from Regions Hospital shares some tips and facts from the Minnesota State Fair.

Men often overlook getting preventive care and those 'little' symptoms that can sometimes signal something more serious. It's important to build a relationship with a primary care doctor who knows the patient and what to watch out for. They know a patient's history, habits, risk factors and what to look out for based on age.

With most health conditions, early detection is key and sometimes it involves symptoms that men would typically ignore. Heart disease is very prevalent in men, and the early warning signs can be as small as tingling in your fingers or being more tired than normal.

Its important to watch for prostate and colon cancers especially as men age into their 40s and 50s.

Heart disease is also a big issue. It’s the number one killer of men. So doctors watch for warning signs through things like blood pressure and cholesterol checks beginning around age 40.

Also in the 40s doctors start paying more attention to cholesterol. High cholesterol can be a warning of future heart disease.

In the 50s doctors start screening for prostate and colon cancer more regularly.

