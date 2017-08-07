KARE
Close

Real Men Wear Gowns

KARE Staff , KARE 2:32 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn --  Real Men Wear Gowns  will launch at the Minnesota State Fair.  

Look for stories every week during KARE 11 News at 4.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories