Study: Men less likely to be on top of high blood pressure

A new study suggests younger adults and men are less likely to get treated for high blood pressure.

The study, in the journal Hypertension, says half of young adults between the ages of 18 to 39 with high blood pressure got treatment, and only 40 percent got their blood pressure under control.

And it appears men are less likely to even know there's a problem. According to the study, 68 percent of young men with high blood pressure were aware they had it, compared to 86 percent of women.

"People who are young think this is a problem of tomorrow, but the reality is that hypertension is a problem of today," said Dr. Andrew Smith, a cardiologist at Park Nicollet. "And that treatment with good, simple available treatment, can reduce your risks of problems in your later days."

Smith said it's likely that women tend to be more on top of their blood pressure because of all the doctor visits that come with life events like pregnancy.

His message to everyone is to invest in their health.

"If there's one thing I could tell people to do, it's to go be active," he said. "To love your heart in the best way is to use your heart. So go and try to get 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week because those are the things that lead to great quality of life."

