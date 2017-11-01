What does it take to undergo a vasectomy?

This week in our Real Men Wear Gowns campaign, we're talking about vasectomies. "It's a very popular thing among men who are done with childbearing or don't wish to have any children," says HealthPartners Urologist Dr. Laurence O'Connor. http://kare11.tv/

KARE 4:13 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories