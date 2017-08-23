KARE
Why preventive care matters

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:45 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

This content is sponsored by HealthPartners

Going to the doctor when you’re healthy may feel like a nuisance. But annual checkups and preventive care can identify health issues early – before symptoms of an illness become severe. Preventive care includes routine checkups, screening and counseling. Want to see what care is recommended for you? Enter your age and gender to find out today. 

