Toys for Tots: Group sign up to appear on KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - KARE 11 is excited to partner once again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and their annual Toys for Tots campaign. The generous support of the community makes the Twin Cities Toys for Tots program one of the largest in the country - making the holidays brighter for thousands of children in our area.

The 2017 collection will kick off on Friday, December 1 and run through Saturday, December 16. If you are interested in appearing in a KARE 11 newscast to make your donation, please take a few minutes to complete the following form.

Each year KARE 11 receives requests from hundreds of generous groups and we do our best to accommodate as many groups as we can. Because the number of requests is so high, we aren't able to schedule every group. Therefore, completing this form does not serve as your confirmation. You will receive an e-mail confirmation within the next two weeks letting you know if we are able to schedule your group and if so, the exact date and time of your appearance.

*Preferred date and time is used as a suggestion.

