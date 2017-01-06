Parking meters in Mpls. disabled by software glitch

The city of Minneapolis is seeing increased use of a new meterless parking option, paying for parking through a smartphone app. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Parking meters in parts of downtown Minneapolis are back up and running after they were disabled by a software glitch Friday morning.

City of Minneapolis spokesperson Casper Hill said the areas affected by the outage were along First Avenue, Hennepin Ave., Grant Street and the Mississippi River.

The outage was first reported at 9 a.m. The meters came up again around noon, after a software problem was discovered and corrected. Hill said there was no parking enforcement while the meters were disabled.