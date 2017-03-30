KARE
Patrol: Shot fired at vehicle in Twin Cities road rage case

Associated Press , KARE 12:32 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for the driver who allegedly fired at another vehicle in a road rage incident in the eastern Twin Cities.

Authorities say the incident started about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at westbound Interstate 694 and Highway 120 in White Bear Lake.

The patrol says the suspect was exiting White Bear Avenue when he fired one shot at the victim's vehicle, shattering the back window. No one was hit or injured.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2006 white Cadillac Escalade.

The patrol says the suspect is considered potentially armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

© 2017 Associated Press


