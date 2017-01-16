Pedestrian killed on University Ave. NE in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. - A pedestrian was killed at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Ave. NE Monday morning.
The man was struck by a car in the northbound lanes. When Fridley Police arrived the man was pronounced dead. The 41-year-old driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.
The accident is being investigated by the Fridley Police Department, The Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner.
