Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 12

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking in Howard Lake Friday evening.

The State Patrol says the fatal incident happened at the intersection of Highway 12 and Wright County Road 6 shortly after 6 p.m. Investigators say a 55-year-old Howard Lake man was driving north on County 6 in a Chevy Pickup when he hit a pedestrian. The victim, 59-year-old Richard James Jacobs of Waconia, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the pickup did have alcohol in his system. No word tonight on whether that man is in custody.

