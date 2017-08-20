2nd annual "Central Honors Philando" preserves Castile's memory

The second annual Central Honors Philando benefit concert took place Sunday. Castile's high school classmates at St. Paul Central High School first organized the event in August of 2016 to celebrate his life and raise money for a scholarship in his memory

KARE 10:14 PM. CDT August 20, 2017

