2nd annual "Central Honors Philando" preserves Castile's memory
The second annual Central Honors Philando benefit concert took place Sunday. Castile's high school classmates at St. Paul Central High School first organized the event in August of 2016 to celebrate his life and raise money for a scholarship in his memory
KARE 10:14 PM. CDT August 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Classic truck destroyed by suspected drunk driver
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
New travel warning for tourists visiting Mexican resorts
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Late evening weather forecast 8-19-17
-
Good Samaritans help rescue semi driver in 494 crash
-
Evening weather forecast 8-20-17
-
Hollywood legend Jerry Lewis dead at 91
-
Rolled ice cream craze hits Minnesota
-
6 police officers shot in Florida, Pennsylvania
More Stories
-
Suspected bomb found during St. Paul traffic stopAug 19, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Found: Class ring missing for nearly 40 years…Aug 18, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
Inside Amazon's Shakopee center as hiring continuesAug 18, 2017, 6:36 p.m.