City wants to shift liability following police shooting

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. - A city responsible for providing police protection in the St. Paul suburb where Philando Castile was killed by an officer wants to turn over financial liability for any future incidents.



A resolution before St. Anthony council members Tuesday night says the city incurred "emergency unbudgeted expenses" after Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile last July in Falcon Heights. The Star Tribune reports no dollar amount was given, but Mayor Jerry Faust says additional manpower for protests over the shooting, data requests and other unexpected expenses related to the shooting were incurred.



Falcon Heights contracts with St. Anthony for police services, but has no oversight over its officers. A resolution passed by the council calls for St. Anthony to amend its contract with Falcon Heights to make that city solely liable for any police incidents with its borders.

