Judge denies request to move Yanez trial

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez (Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Ramsey County judge has denied a request to move the trial of a St. Anthony police officer charged in the shooting death of Philando Castile.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is facing second-degree manslaughter and two felony firearms charges in Castile's death during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

During a court hearing Tuesday, defense attorneys for Yanez argued extensive and allegedly biased pre-trial media coverage makes it impossible for their client to get a fair trial in Ramsey County. The team presented newspaper headlines they criticized as biased and referenced a press conference held by Gov. Mark Dayton after the shooting.

Judge William Leary also denied a motion to dismiss the case and denied the defendant’s motion to suppress his statement given to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Judge Leary did not expand upon his reasoning.

Yanez concedes he fatally shot Castile the night of July 6, 2016 after a traffic stop. The officer contends Castile was reaching for his weapon and he felt his life was in danger.

