Judge not yet releasing squad car video in Castile shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota judge has denied a request to release squad car video of the July 6 shooting death of Philando Castile.
The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in September demanding the release of the video, saying it is presumed to be public data.
Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary disagreed Monday, ruling that the video is not public while there is an active investigation. St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez faces a manslaughter charge in Castile's death.
Yanez shot Castile, who is black, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend. Prosecutors say Castile was shot after he told Yanez he was armed and had a permit to carry a weapon.
