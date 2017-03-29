Prosecutors fight suppression motion in police shooting case

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez (Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

MINNEAPOLIS - Prosecutors handling the case against a Twin Cities area police officer accused of killing Philando Castile say statements the officer made to state investigators should be admitted at trial.



Defense attorneys for Jeronimo Yanez want to suppress an interview with the St. Anthony officer, dismiss the most serious charge against him and exclude an expert witness at trial.



Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter and two other felonies in the death of Castile, who was shot during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. The shooting generated widespread attention when Castile's girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook.



Prosecutors say Yanez's interview with investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension the day after Castile was killed was voluntary.



A motion hearing is scheduled April 4.

© 2017 Associated Press