Pipeline protest prompts stadium security questions

Jan 1, 2017; Two protestors rappel from the rafters with a banner against the Dakota Pipeline during the second quarter during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS -- When two protestors hung a banner at Sunday's Vikings game, the word “Divest” was not their only message.

Without a word, they told thousands who watched below to not take their safety for granted.

“We're not really sure how they got into the stadium,” said Maddie Reed, a fan who saw the protestors in the building’s rafters.

“How did people get up there?” asked another fan after he was asked to evacuate his seat under the banner as a precaution. “A lot of us are just concerned about security in general.”

Former CIA agent Jack Rice says that concern is valid.

“You can never be 100 percent certain that you're going to be safe, ever,” Rice said, saying the incident raises questions about what else could be possible. “(Stadium leaders) need to expand what a threat means. It's not just about people coming in to hurt you, it's about what are they trying to come into accomplish and what it is they’re trying to do.”

Rice says what happened is a lesson, saying everyone from authorities to employees to government leaders have to reconsider terrorism. He says metal detectors and bag checks are simply not enough.

“This is about how we address a changing world,” Rice said. “And this is a changing world. We are seeing a difference now in a way that we haven't here in the United States but we've seen around the rest of the world.”

Especially when the eyes of the world will soon be on Minneapolis, as the Super Bowl comes in just a year. Rice says that event makes both the city and the stadium a target, with stakes that are so much higher.

Still, he says, it’s important to not let fear ruin fun.

“Of course I would,” said Rice, when asked if he would let his friends and family attend games or other events with large crowds, knowing the security risks. “As a matter of fact, I might go myself.”

Three people were arrested in the banner hanging incident, and all three were released from jail Monday. They could face criminal charges as soon as Tuesday.