Planned Parenthood opponents, supporters rally in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Abortion opponents prayed, marched and chanted outside of Planned Parenthood in St. Paul as a much larger crowd of the organization's supporters rallied nearby.

The demonstration Saturday was one of hundreds scheduled nationwide calling for the elimination of federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

In St. Paul, a couple of hundred men, women and children rallied, some carrying signs such as "Defund Planned Parenthood."



Andy LaBine of Ramsey, Minnesota, says he believes Planned Parenthood is operating "under a veil of health care."



Thousands of chanting counter-protesters some wearing pink "pussyhats," rallied nearby, carrying pink signs saying "I stand with Planned Parenthood."

Kathy Brown of Minneapolis came to support Planned Parenthood. She says the organization "does a lot of good work," helping women with reproductive health and cancer screenings.

