Plymouth building evacuated due to gas odor

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - Police and fire crews in Plymouth evacuated the City Center Professional Building Wednesday morning over a sewer gas odor.

Shortly before 11 a.m., people in the building at 15700 37th Ave. N. reported experiencing watery eyes and itchy throats. As many as 30 people were checked and released by paramedics.

The Hopkins Chemical Assessment Team has been called out to assess the air quality. CenterPoint Energy and Plymouth Police continue to investigate the cause of the odor.

