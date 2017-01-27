Police: Co-workers dealt drugs via drive-thru

"Nasty Boy" — later identified as the nickname for 20-year-old Garrett Norris — would then place marijuana in a Burger King coffee cup separate from the French fries and food order. (Photo: Epping Police)

EPPING, N.H. - Two employees of a New Hampshire Burger King were arrested Saturday, accused of running an undercover drug operation through the restaurant's drive-thru.

According to the Epping Police Department, buyers would arrive at the drive-thru on Route 125 and ask if "Nasty Boy" was working. When confirmed, the buyers would ask for "extra crispy" French fries, a code word for wanting to purchase the drugs.

"Nasty Boy" — later identified as the nickname for 20-year-old Garrett Norris — would then place marijuana in a Burger King coffee cup separate from the French fries and food order. The two allegedly ran a busy operation until an officer was sold some pot in a coffee cup during an undercover sting operation.

Police found Norris, who is from Raymond, New Hampshire, in possession of marijuana. He was charged with sale of a controlled drug and possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Also arrested was Norris' assistant shift manager, 19-year-old Meagan Dearborn, also of Raymond. She was charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs and unlawful possession of alcohol. (Photo: Epping Police)

Both were released on $2,500 bail.

