Police seek public's help finding missing girl

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:49 PM. CST December 30, 2016

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Police in Northfield are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl.
 
Police say they're trying to find 16-year-old Naomi Bruestle, who was last seen at her home in Northfield on Thursday around 9 p.m. They say there are serious concerns about her wellbeing because she has never run away before and has special needs.
 
Naomi is described as an African American female who is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and a scar on her left arm.
 
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4475 or call 911.
 


