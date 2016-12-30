Princeton man steals car with 5 children in it

Samuel Adam McFarlane. Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff

MINNEAPOLIS - A Princeton, Minn. man was charged with stealing a car that had five children in it and then leading police on a high speed chase.

According to the criminal complaint Samuel Adam McFarlane, 28, allegedly got into a car that was idling at a Minneapolis gas station on December 24. Inside the car were five children ranging in ages from 1 to 13.

Three adult women were with the children, but went into the gas station. A short time later two of the children ran in to tell them that the car had been stolen.

The 13-year-old told police that a man got into the car and the children tried to lock the door and grab the keys. The girl said McFarlane pointed a gun at her and the children in the back seat. Two children were able to get out of the car immediately. The others got out about a block away from the gas station.

In the complaint, the girl says when they were getting out of the car one of the girls fell and hit her head and the car ran over her leg.

The Minnesota State Patrol found McFarlane driving erratically in Maple Grove. When he fled he hit several police cars and led the police to Rogers. He was caught after hitting several police cars, a building and driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The gun was not found.

McFarlane told police that he was downtown looking for heroin when he thought someone had stolen his cell phone and got into the idling car.

