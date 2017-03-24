Celebrate Earth Day with planting event in Wayzata

Bushaway Road, a historic roadway Wayzata's eastern gateway to Lake Minnetonka. Credit: Great River Greening.

WAYZATA, Minn. - Come help plant 700 trees and 1100 perennials on Earth Day April 22 in Wayzata. Great River Greening, the City of Wayzata and other partners have coordinated the event to landscape along part of the Bushaway Road reconstruction.

Around 250 volunteers are needed to plant along a two-mile stretch of the historic scenic roadway. The Hennepin County reconstruction was planned to preserve green space, natural, historic, and cultural resources.

Great River Greening is organizing the volunteers and more are needed. Register here.

The day will be a fun experience for all ages. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with volunteers planting and working for about three hours. Lunch will be provided and a program of speakers will wrap up the event.

Great River Greening is an environmental nonprofit working communities throughout Minnesota to help conserve and preserve land and water. There are numerous opportunities to volunteer at restoration events across the state.

The Earth Day Bushaway Road event is a partnership of Great River Greening, Cargill, City of Wayzata, BNSF, MN Corn Growers Association, KARE11, Wayzata Yacht Club, and Wayzata Sailing School.

