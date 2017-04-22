Volunteers spend Earth Day planting 2,000 trees

About 250 volunteers gathered on Earth Day in Wayzata to plant nearly 2,000 trees, perennials and shrubs. (Photo: Lee Wall, KARE 11)

WAYZATA, Minn. - For a big crew of volunteers Saturday, there was no better way to celebrate Earth Day than to add some trees to the earth right in their backyard.

Great River Greening, the City of Wayzata and other partners organized a day of planting along part of the Bushaway Road Reconstruction.

More than 250 volunteers planted nearly 2,000 trees, perennials and shrubs throughout Saturday morning.

Deborah Karasov, Great River Greening's executive director, said the project perfectly encapsulates the nonprofit's mission of inspiring communities to restore land and water across Minnesota.

"About 30 percent of the volunteers here today are kids," she said. "And so what we’re showing them is that people can come together, all backgrounds, all political persuasions coming together, because they care about their environment."

The event was sponsored by Cargill, City of Wayzata, BNSF, MN Corn Growers Association, KARE 11, Wayzata Yacht Club, and Wayzata Sailing School.

