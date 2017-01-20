WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Tension continues to build as protesters are forming human chains, police are using pepper spray and some protesters are damaging public property in D.C. Friday.

Protesters have been flocking into the downtown area and are taking to the streets before Donald Trump is sworn in as president. Several different groups of protesters are scattered across the District voicing their opinions on a variety of issues.

A Black Lives Matter demonstration started outside of the D.C. police headquarters. Protesters chained themselves across the entrance of a checkpoint to block people from getting in. WUSA9's Andrea McCarren tweeted a video showing an incident involving some tension. The tension broke out when a woman with a cane tried to step over the chained demonstrators, McCarren reports. Her husband helped her cross and a fight broke out between him and the demonstrators.

Other protesters have been in the area of 12th and E and F Streets. They could be heard chanting " Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here." Some of these protesters were blocking the entrance at 10th and E Streets so supporters could not get to the checkpoint. Police helped create a path for those trying to get to the checkpoint.

"Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!" It's one of a few chants by protesters at 12 St & F. @wusa9 #Inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/54X4PJDsBs — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) January 20, 2017

In the same area WUSA9's Mikea Turner reported that a D.C. photographer was down after a scuffle among protesters. The photographer is now seeking medical attention.

Ppl still trying to get into the gates are encouraged to turn around and go through another checkpoint.Pushing knocks a woman to the ground. pic.twitter.com/kVAlNrPyK4 — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) January 20, 2017

Additional violence was reported in the area of 13th and K Streets, where a bus shelter was smashed by protesters. Police had to chase away protesters by using pepper spray. Metropolitan police also had to confront protesters who caused damage in the area of 12th and L Streets. There were reports of a trashed limousine and damaged store fronts. WUSA9's Pete Muntean reports that dozens of protesters were taken into custody in the area.

Police tell WUSA9 two officers were transported from the 100 block of 13th St and one civilian was transported from 13th and I Streets.





Hundreds of people, including LGBTQ and anti-Trump protesters showed up with signs outside of Union Station to protest Trump's inauguration, WUSA9's Ileana Diaz reports.

McCarren also came across a "Free Palestine" protest in the area of 1st and D Streets at the Blue Gate entrance early Friday morning.

We will continue to provide updates on the protests throughout the city.

