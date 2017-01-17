Raw: Police respond to pitbull attack in Atlanta

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Morning Weather 1-17-2017
-
Dairy farm fire kills herd of cows in Elko
-
Apartment explosion in Rice Lake, Wisconsin
-
Rep. Ellison joins inauguration boycott
-
Two bodies found outside in north Minneapolis
-
Minnesotans headed to DC for inauguration
-
Monday Night Forecast
-
Local law enforcement to provide security at Trump inauguration
More Stories
-
GM to invest $1 billion in U.S. after pressure from TrumpJan 17, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
Man killed in mobile home fire ID'dJan 17, 2017, 10:46 a.m.
-
Doctor finds Bemidji kidnap suspect competent to stand trialJan 17, 2017, 9:59 a.m.