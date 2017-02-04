Recently retired Fridley Police K9 'Nitro' has died

FRIDLEY, Minn. - The Fridley Police Department has lost one of their own. Nitro one of their retired K9 dogs died on Friday.
He had retired from service only a month ago. He had worked with the Fridley Police Department for most of his life according to the Centennial Lakes Police Department who posted their condolences to their Facebook page.
Sgt. McClish with the Fridley Police Department was Nitro's partner.
They posted that Sgt. McClish and Nitro had assisted the Centennial Lakes Police Department and many other first responders in Anoka County. Rest in Peace Nitro.
