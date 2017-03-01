Record number of MN gun carry permits issued

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A record number of Minnesotans requested, and were issued gun carry permits in 2016.

That statistic was part of an annual report released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which analyzes data collected from Sheriff's Offices across the state. The report also reflects data collected about those who already hold permits to carry.

Data indicates 73,380 applications to carry a handgun were turned in to counties across the state, and of those 71,156 were granted. Of those permits issued, 8,729 were in Hennepin County, 4,869 were in Anoka County, and 4,705 were granted in Dakota County.

Reporting Sheriff's Offices said a total of 122 permits were suspended for some reason, and 56 were permanently revoked. Individuals who hold carry permits committed 1,495 crimes in MN in 2016, most of them DWI's.

Since the Minnesota Legislature voted in 2003 to implement firearms permit to carry laws, 265,728 permits have been issued to state residents.

