Red Bull Crashed Ice attracts thousands to St. Paul

Crashed Ice 2016 (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

ST PAUL, Minn. - The 2017 Red Bull Crashed Ice is expected to bring around 200,000 people to St. Paul.

This ice cross downhill event is the 'fastest sport on skates.' This year the skaters head down a 1,600-foot-long track starting at the Cathedral of St. Paul.

Events take place February 3-4. There's no parking at the event but Metro Transit is providing free rides on the Green Line and buses headed to the event. You can print passes here.

For St. Paul parking options check out St. Paul Parking and more on shuttles to the event.

