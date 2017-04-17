Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Leonardtown, Md.

(Photo: The Bay Net)

LEONARDTOWN, MD. (WUSA9/AP) - Authorities say a military helicopter has crashed near the Breton Bay subdivision in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. Davaughn Parker said a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Leonardtown on Monday afternoon. He says state police have sent two medevac helicopters to the scene to assist.

Fort Belvoir officials said there were three crew members on board. One crew member was medevac’d from the scene.

my sister and i just watched a military helicopter crash in breton bay wtf — bianca (@biancamelton_) April 17, 2017

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, says he saw the helicopter "flying kind of low" and then "saw it spinning" before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

We will have more as information as it becomes available.

Video footage from the helicopter crash scene from viewer https://t.co/pG3M9GaBjT pic.twitter.com/z8LgpsqDv2 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) April 17, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV