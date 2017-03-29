Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting on Capitol Hill

(Photo: Sonia Dasgupta)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman is in custody after an officer-involved shooting happened near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, according to US Capitol police.

Leshan is reporting that the officer-involved shooting happened near the Capitol and Botanical Gardens. D.C. police told WUSA9 shots were fired but nobody was hit.





A black four-door sedan apparently tried to ram into at least two police cruisers, according to reports.

A police presence can be seen in the area, according to WUSA9's digital director, Sonia Dasgupta. Police have apparently blocked off the road by the Botanical Gardens.

WUSA9's Mike Valerio reports the suspect is now in custody.





#BREAKING Officer involved shooting near US Capitol and Botanic Gardens. @wusa9 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) March 29, 2017

