Reports: The Limited closing metro stores

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Limited is closing all five of its Twin Cities locations, according to a report in the Star Tribune.

The women's clothing retailer is reportedly planning on filing for bankruptcy and liquidating its business in the upcoming weeks.

The report cites sales associates at the Limited locations around the metro. Edina, Eagan, Roseville, Minnetonka, and Bloomington malls all have stores. The closings could come as early as next week.

Nationwide, the retailer has about 250 stores.