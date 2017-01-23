Sacred Heart church looks to rise from ashes

Six months after a fire destroyed Hawk Creek Lutheran Church of rural Sacred Heart, the congregation voted Sunday to move ahead with plans to rebuild the church on the original site. (Photo: Morton Buildings Inc.)

SACRED HEART, Minn. - Six months after a fire destroyed Hawk Creek Lutheran Church of rural Sacred Heart, the congregation voted Sunday to move ahead with plans to rebuild the church on the original site.

The church was struck by lightning on July 24. The 1874 structure burned to the ground.

Pastor Daniel Bowman says insurance proceeds will fund much of the current plan but does not allow for certain aspects such as stained glass, upgraded heating and cooling system, steel-shingle roofing, parking lot improvements and landscaping.

Pastor Bowman said the congregation of about 200 people has received donations from churches and others across the country over the past several months.

"These gifts will certainly help us realize our hopes and dreams for the new church," he said.

Construction is expected to begin this spring with the hope of opening by Christmas 2017.

